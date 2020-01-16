Με μώλωπες Μέρκελ και Μπριζίτ σε καμπάνια για τη βία κατά των γυναικών

Οι αφίσες είναι στους δρόμους του Μιλάνου με την υπογραφή Ιταλού καλλιτέχνη

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
16.01.20, 15:55
Κοσμος
Μέρκελ

Τα πρόσωπα της Άνγκελα Μέρκελ, της Μπριζίτ Μακρόν και της Μισέλ Ομπάμα «πρωταγωνιστούν» σε καμπάνια κατά της βίας των γυναικών. Οι σοκαριστικές φωτογραφίες δείχνουν τις σπουδαίες γυναίκες της Ευρώπης και των ΗΠΑ, με τα πρόσωπά τους γεμάτα μώλωπες. Οι αφίσες βρίσκονται στους δρόμους του Μιλάνου και φέρουν την υπογραφή του Ιταλού καλλιτέχνη Αλεσάντρο Παλόμπο.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Just because I'm a woman" by aleXsandro Palombo - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - Women protagonists of world politics as victims of gender violence - Chancellor Angela Merkel, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Brigitte Macron, Aung San Suu Kyi and Sonia Gandhi. - "Just because I'm a woman" I'm a victim of domestic violence - I get paid less - I’ve experienced genital mutilation - I do not have the right to dress as I want - I can't decide who I’m going to marry - I was raped ... Violence against women is a global issue that affects everyone, regardless of race, class or religion. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #DomesticAbuse #DomesticViolence #violenceagainstwomen #violenciacontramulher #violence #violenzasulledonne #violenciadomestica #violenciadegenero #violenceconjugale #domesticviolencesurvivor #noustoutes #domesticviolenceawareness #WomenPower #Women #HumanRights #genderequality #Womenrights #WomanPower #michelleobama #hillaryclinton #angelamerkel #brigittemacron #violencesfaitesauxfemmes #Campaign #rapevictim #Feminism #Feminist #feminicidio #feminicidios #feminicide

A post shared by aleXsandro Palombo (@alexsandropalombo) on

 

Η «καμπάνια τέχνης του δρόμου» φέρει τον τίτλο «Just because I am a Woman» (Επειδή απλά είμαι γυναίκα).

Στις αφίσες δεσπόζουν ακόμη τα πρόσωπα της πρώην υποψήφιας στις αμερικανικές προεδρικές εκλογές Χίλαρι Κλίντον, της Αμερικανίδας βουλευτίνας Αλεξάντρια Οκάσιο Κορτέζ.

Σε κάθε αφίσα, κάτω από τα πρόσωπα γυναικών που έχουν πέσει θύματα βιαιοπραγίας ή στραγγαλισμού, μηνύματα γραμμένα στην αγγλική γλώσσα καταγγέλλουν την κατάσταση πολλών γυναικών σε κάθε γωνιά του πλανήτη. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

«Είμαι θύμα ενδοοικογενειακής βίας, πληρώνομαι λιγότερα, υπέστην ακρωτηριασμό των γεννητικών μου οργάνων, δεν έχω δικαίωμα να ντύνομαι όπως θέλω, δεν μπορώ να επιλέξω ποιον θα παντρευτώ, είμαι θύμα βιασμού». «Η βία κατά των γυναικών είναι ένα παγκόσμιο πρόβλημα που αφορά όλους τους ανθρώπους χωρίς διάκριση φυλής, κοινωνικής τάξης ή θρησκείας» υπογραμμίζουν τα μηνύματα στις αφίσες.


 

