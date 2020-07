Οι πιο hot ουδέτερες αποχρώσεις στο μανικιούρ, είναι εδώ!

Nude nails have been super popular since we reopened our doors! Through all the brands we use we make sure we have a range of nudes so we’re able to help you choose the correct shade to suit your skin tone. We also love to mix different colours to create customised shades so you can have your very own bespoke manicure! 🎨 Let us help you find your perfect nude! 🙌🏻✨ To make an appointment call 01225 443005 or book online by visiting our website (link in bio) ✨ #nudenails #nails #manicure #navyprotools #biosculpturegel #nailart #silverfoil #foilnails #bridalnails

A post shared by Glow Beauty Bath (@glowbeautybath) on Jul 29, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT