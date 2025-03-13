Ιταλία: Ισχυρός σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ στη Νάπολη με έναν τραυματία

Ισχυρός σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τα ξημερώματα στη Νάπολη της Ιταλίας.
Damage in Napoli and surrounding places after strong 4.4 Earthquake #sismo #terremoto #temblor #Italy #campiflegrei pic.twitter.com/WY2RHRICPB— Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) March 13, 2025
Ο σεισμός έγινε στη 01:25 (τοπική ώρα) και το επίκεντρο εντοπίστηκε στην περιοχή του Ποτσουόλι.
Η ισχυρή δόνηση βρήκε τους κατοίκους της πόλης στην κυριολεξία στον ύπνο, με αποτέλεσμα να εκτυλιχθούν σκηνές πανικού, με κόσμο να βγαίνει τρέχοντας στον δρόμο.
Security cameras capture the moment of an earthquake in Italy.— RenderNature (@RenderNature) March 13, 2025
The Magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the epicenter (2 km) of Bagnoli, Napoli, in the Campania region, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 1.25 AM. (📹: Fabrizio Masiello)#Terremoto pic.twitter.com/6foPfH4yWM
Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες μέχρι στιγμής μια γυναίκα τραυματίστηκε, όταν τμήμα σοφίτας κατέρρευσε, με αποτέλεσμα να εγκλωβιστεί. Σωστικά συνεργεία επενέβησαν γρήγορα και απεγκλωβίστηκε, χωρίς να απειλείται η ζωή της.
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake destroyed homes in Naples, #Italy. #Naples #Italy #terremoto #earthquake #Sismo #deprem #CampiFlegrei #Napoli #terremoto #Napoles— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) March 13, 2025
#Pozzuoli pic.twitter.com/i5uXq5H0LA
Αρκετές ζημιές έχουν καταγραφεί στην πόλη, ειδικά στο ιστορικό κέντρο της Νάπολης, όπου έχουν σημειωθεί πολλές πτώσεις σοβάδων.
Ceiling collapses in Pozzuoli near Naples, Italy, after preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake; one person rescued as teams assess structures in area pic.twitter.com/wTQEipn6uu— Factal News (@factal) March 13, 2025
Βίντεο λίγα λεπτά μετά τον σεισμό δείχνουν ανθρώπους στους δρόμους, ενώ πολλά αυτοκίνητα έχουν υποστεί ζημιές.