Ιταλία: Ισχυρός σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ στη Νάπολη με έναν τραυματία

Αρκετές ζημιές στο κέντρο της πόλης

Ιταλία: Ισχυρός Σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ

Ισχυρός σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τα ξημερώματα στη Νάπολη της Ιταλίας

 

 

Ο σεισμός έγινε στη 01:25 (τοπική ώρα) και το επίκεντρο εντοπίστηκε στην περιοχή του Ποτσουόλι. 

 

 

Η ισχυρή δόνηση βρήκε τους κατοίκους της πόλης στην κυριολεξία στον ύπνο, με αποτέλεσμα να εκτυλιχθούν σκηνές πανικού, με κόσμο να βγαίνει τρέχοντας στον δρόμο. 

 

 

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες μέχρι στιγμής μια γυναίκα τραυματίστηκε, όταν τμήμα σοφίτας κατέρρευσε, με αποτέλεσμα να εγκλωβιστεί. Σωστικά συνεργεία επενέβησαν γρήγορα και απεγκλωβίστηκε, χωρίς να απειλείται η ζωή της. 

 

 

Αρκετές ζημιές έχουν καταγραφεί στην πόλη, ειδικά στο ιστορικό κέντρο της Νάπολης, όπου έχουν σημειωθεί πολλές πτώσεις σοβάδων. 

 

 

Βίντεο λίγα λεπτά μετά τον σεισμό δείχνουν ανθρώπους στους δρόμους, ενώ πολλά αυτοκίνητα έχουν υποστεί ζημιές
 

Διαβάστε όλες τις ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο.
