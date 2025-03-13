Ιταλία: Ισχυρός σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ στη Νάπολη με έναν τραυματία

Ισχυρός σεισμός 4,4 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε τα ξημερώματα στη Νάπολη της Ιταλίας.

Ο σεισμός έγινε στη 01:25 (τοπική ώρα) και το επίκεντρο εντοπίστηκε στην περιοχή του Ποτσουόλι.

4.4 MAG EARTHQUAKE ROCKS NAPLES



Footage of the worst earthquake #Naples has undergone in decades.



The authorities reported that 150 earthquakes were detected in the region last night.



The authorities reported that 150 earthquakes were detected in the region last night.

Hundreds of people were evacuated, including from a women's prison in Naples

Η ισχυρή δόνηση βρήκε τους κατοίκους της πόλης στην κυριολεξία στον ύπνο, με αποτέλεσμα να εκτυλιχθούν σκηνές πανικού, με κόσμο να βγαίνει τρέχοντας στον δρόμο.

Security cameras capture the moment of an earthquake in Italy.



The Magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the epicenter (2 km) of Bagnoli, Napoli, in the Campania region, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at approximately 1.25 AM. (📹: Fabrizio Masiello)#Terremoto pic.twitter.com/6foPfH4yWM — RenderNature (@RenderNature) March 13, 2025

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες μέχρι στιγμής μια γυναίκα τραυματίστηκε, όταν τμήμα σοφίτας κατέρρευσε, με αποτέλεσμα να εγκλωβιστεί. Σωστικά συνεργεία επενέβησαν γρήγορα και απεγκλωβίστηκε, χωρίς να απειλείται η ζωή της.

Αρκετές ζημιές έχουν καταγραφεί στην πόλη, ειδικά στο ιστορικό κέντρο της Νάπολης, όπου έχουν σημειωθεί πολλές πτώσεις σοβάδων.

Ceiling collapses in Pozzuoli near Naples, Italy, after preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake; one person rescued as teams assess structures in area pic.twitter.com/wTQEipn6uu — Factal News (@factal) March 13, 2025

Βίντεο λίγα λεπτά μετά τον σεισμό δείχνουν ανθρώπους στους δρόμους, ενώ πολλά αυτοκίνητα έχουν υποστεί ζημιές.

