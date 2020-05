Βρετανία: Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο γηραιότερος άνδρας στον κόσμο - Ήταν 112 ετών

Meet the world’s oldest man! 111-year-old Bob Weighton from England has become the oldest man in the world following the death of the the previous record holder from Japan. @etimesphotogallery ..... #oldestman #bobweighton #ageisjustanumber #healthyliving #recordholder #worldrecords #timesofindia #morningnews #etimesphotogallery

A post shared by ETimes Photogallery (@etimesphotogallery) on Feb 27, 2020 at 6:41pm PST