Νεκρός ο παγκοσμίου φήμης ορειβάτης Brad Gobright

Μοιραία για τη ζωή του 31χρονου ορειβάτη Brad Gobright στάθηκε η αναρρίχηση που έκανε στην πλαγιά ενός γκρεμού στο Ελ Πορτέρο Τσίκο στο Μεξικό.
These are some shots taken on the desert road trip I took last week. The trip was ten days long and we sampled different types of climbing. Long, short, winggate, solidified mud, exposed calcite, scary basalt. We climbed trad, sport and even bouldered. Some times it was very hot and other times it was very cold. We slept in the dirt, the back of vans and fancy hotel rooms. At times things got very chaotic but at other times it was calm and silent as I stared off into the vast openness. The trip wasn’t really about projecting and sending hard. It was more about getting variety in a relatively short amount of time. I hadn’t taken a trip like this in a really long time and it was actually a very refreshing experience. I’m teaming up with @gramicci_climb to make a short film about the trip. Pic 1: The Six Star Crack 📷 @tradisplaid Pic 2: Castleton Tower Pic 3: @alicehafer on Castleton Tower Pic 4: @maison.deschamps in The Fisher Towers Pic 5: 📷 @maison.deschamps Pic 6: Monument Valley. @evolv_worldwide @frictionlabs
Ο έμπειρος αναρριχητής έπεσε από ύψος 300 μέτρων και σκοτώθηκε. Μαζί του ήταν ο, επίσης, ορειβάτης Aidan Jacobson, ο οποίος έπεσε από χαμηλότερο ύψωμα πάνω σ’ ένα θάμνο και τραυματίστηκε ελαφρά.
As many of you know, the weather in Vegas this season has been kinda terrible for climbing. Red Rocks has become a world renowned climbing destination for the winter months with people from all over the planet coming to climb the beautiful sandstone. The rock is very fragile when it’s wet and unfortunately it’s been a very wet two months. I’m glad to say I’ve had a countless amount of people messaging me about the current conditions of the rock. If you’re coming out here to climb I would recommend checking the weather report (for red rocks not Vegas) a week prior to your visit. South facing cliffs (most of Calico hills) should be good to go about two or three days after it rains. If there’s heavy rain for multiple days, I would recommend waiting four or five days. Again, check the weather report. The shady cliffs take much longer to dry (most of the long routes in the canyons or places like the Black Corridor). I would recommend waiting a week of full sunshine before climbing routes that are in the shade all day. This kind of etiquette will persevere the rock and help ensure your safety. I hope everyone has a great weekend climbing IN THE SUN and avoiding the shade! Pic 1: Tiger Stripr Wall (sunny 👍) pic 2: Cannibal Crag ( mostly sunny, ideally wait till Sunday 3/10 👍) pic 3: Rainbow Wall (Shady 👎) pic 4: Dark Shadows Wall (Shady 👎) There’s a useful link in my bio! 📷 @samuelcrossley @wild_goat_ @gajdaphotography @dankrauss
Ο 26χρονος μάλιστα βίωσε τις τελευταίες στιγμές του Brad εξηγώντας πώς συνέβη το δυστύχημα.
This is me exactly one year ago on hour 19 of our triple El Cap linkup. Lurking Fear (pictured) was the third route @ropeandsummit and I did. I had climbed this route a few weeks prior and these steep crack systems felt fun and casual. Doing it again having already climbed the Nose and Zodiac, they felt painful and exhausting. Luckily I was to tired to think rationally and quit so I just carried on, lock after painful lock. My 26th bday was my first free solo of The Naked Edge, 27 was the FFA of the Heart Route, 28 was the El Cap triple, 29 is miniature golf! At least it's safe and comfortable and I actually like miniature golf! Photo by @cheynelempe
«Αρχίσαμε την κατάβαση. Βρισκόμουν λίγο πιο πάνω από αυτόν, στην αριστερή πλευρά, αυτός στα δεξιά. Τότε, εντελώς ξαφνικά, άκουσα έναν κρότο και αρχίσαμε να πέφτουμε με ταχύτητα. Ήταν όλα μια θολούρα. Τσίριξε και τσίριξα. Αυτό που θυμάμαι είναι την μπλε μπλούζα του να αναπηδάει στην άκρη του γκρεμού» ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά.
Πολλές φορές ο Brad μοιράζονταν τα επικίνδυνα κατορθώματά του με τους διαδικτυακούς του φίλους.