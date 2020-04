Έχασε τη μάχη με τον κορωνοϊό υπάλληλος της Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ

Τον θάνατο υπαλλήλου της που έχασε τη μάχη με τον κορωνοϊό θρηνεί η Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ.

#OneOfOurOwn#NFFC are devastated to confirm that Kevin Rowson, part of the matchday security team for the past 10 years, has sadly passed away after a battle with coronavirus.



We'll miss you, Kev ❤️ Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/GeUjGMY1jN