Θες η επιδερμίδα σου να λάμπει; Η makeup artist των celebrities συμβουλεύει

Fresh and dewy DOLPHIN SKIN 🐬 Get cheeky with our Sheer Blush + Illuminator for skin that’s as shimmering and beautiful as a dolphin in the sea 💦 Buy our Blush Duo’s, save 20% AND grab a free mascara at the checkout 🙌🏼 @claudianeacsu #DOLPHINSKIN #ICONICLONDON

A post shared by ICONIC LONDON (@iconic.london) on Jul 3, 2020 at 1:32am PDT