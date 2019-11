La garçonne: Η νέα τάση στα μαλλιά!

@charlizeafrica received the Hollywood Career Achievement Awards last November 3 and was honored by her good friend @nicolekidman. Congratulations #CharlizeTheron! ❤️ #NicoleKidman #HollywoodFilmAwards

A post shared by Charlize Theron 🇵🇭 (@charlizetheronunofficial) on Nov 6, 2019 at 6:17am PST