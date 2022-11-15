Grammy Awards 2023: Μεγάλα ονόματα ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους καλλιτέχνες

Ποιοι συγκεντρώνουν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες;

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα 65α μουσικά βραβεία Grammy έγιναν γνωστές το βράδυ της Τρίτης 15 Νοεμβρίου

Στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου του 2023, τα Grammy Awards θα επιστρέψουν στο Λος Άντζελες, με πέντε νέες κατηγορίες, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του τραγουδοποιού της χρονιάς κι ένα μη διαγωνιστικό τιμητικό βραβείο που αναγνωρίζει το καλύτερο τραγούδι για κοινωνική αλλαγή.

Beyoncé: Όσα μάθαμε -και θέλετε να ξέρετε- για την επιστροφή της!

Εκτός από την Beyoncé και την Adele, των οποίων τα άλμπουμ γνώρισαν τεράστρια εμπορική επιτυχία, οι υποψήφιοι που κυριάρχησαν στα charts φέτος κι είναι υποψήφιοι για βραβεία περιλαμβάνουν τον Bad Bunny, τον ποπ τραγουδιστή Harry Styles, τον ράπερ Future και τον Kendrick Lamar. 

Η Beyoncé στα 63α βραβεία Grammy τον Μάρτιο του 2021

Η Beyoncé στα 63α βραβεία Grammy τον Μάρτιο του 2021 /Φωτογραφία AP Images/Chris Pizzello

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Η Adele στα Brit Awards το Φεβρουάριο του 2022

Η Adele στα Brit Awards το Φεβρουάριο του 2022 /Φωτογραφία AP Images/Joel C Ryan

Καλύτερη ποπ ερμηνεία

Easy on Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles

Adele: Ανέβασε στο Instagram νέο τραγούδι και συγκέντρωσε 2 εκατ. likes

Καλύτερο ποπ ντουέτο/γκρουπ

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Ο Michael Bublé στην Allstate Arena στο Rosemont του Ιλινόι τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο

Ο Michael Bublé στην Allstate Arena στο Rosemont του Ιλινόι τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο /Φωτογραφία AP Images/Rob Grabowski

Καλύτερο παραδοσιακό ποπ άλμπουμ

Higher, Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross

Ο Harry Styles σε συνέντευξη Τύπου για τα Grammy το 2021

Ο Harry Styles σε συνέντευξη Τύπου για τα Grammy το 2021 /Φωτογραφία AP Images/Jordan Strauss

Καλύτερο ποπ άλμπουμ

Voyage, Abba
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic τραγούδι

Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Rosewood, Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic άλμπουμ

Renaissance, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol

Καλύτερη ραπ ερμηνεία

God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat
Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Καλύτερη μελωδική ραπ ερμηνεία

Beautiful, DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA
Wait for U, Future featuring Drake and Tems
First Class, Jack Harlow
Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live), Latto

Καλύτερο ραπ τραγούδι

Churchill Downs, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Pushin P, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)
Wait for U, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

Καλύτερο ραπ άλμπουμ

God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Καλύτερο Latin Pop άλμπουμ

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo
Viajante, Fonseca
Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra

Το εξώφυλλο του soundtrack της ταινίας Elvis

Το εξώφυλλο του soundtrack της ταινίας Elvis

Καλύτερο Soundtrack

Elvis, Various Artists
Encanto, Various Artists
Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists
Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe
West Side Story, Various Artists

Διαβάστε όλα τα lifestyle νεα, για Celebrities και Media.
Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
GRAMMY AWARDS 2023
 |
GRAMMY AWARDS
 |
ΒΡΑΒΕΙΑ ΓΚΡΑΜΙ
 |
ΒΡΑΒΕΙΑ GRAMMY
 |
ADELE
 |
BEYONCE
 |
HARRY STYLES
 |
COLDPLAY
 |
DJ KHALED
Follow us:

