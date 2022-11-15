Grammy Awards 2023: Μεγάλα ονόματα ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους καλλιτέχνες

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα 65α μουσικά βραβεία Grammy έγιναν γνωστές το βράδυ της Τρίτης 15 Νοεμβρίου.
Στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου του 2023, τα Grammy Awards θα επιστρέψουν στο Λος Άντζελες, με πέντε νέες κατηγορίες, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του τραγουδοποιού της χρονιάς κι ένα μη διαγωνιστικό τιμητικό βραβείο που αναγνωρίζει το καλύτερο τραγούδι για κοινωνική αλλαγή.
Εκτός από την Beyoncé και την Adele, των οποίων τα άλμπουμ γνώρισαν τεράστρια εμπορική επιτυχία, οι υποψήφιοι που κυριάρχησαν στα charts φέτος κι είναι υποψήφιοι για βραβεία περιλαμβάνουν τον Bad Bunny, τον ποπ τραγουδιστή Harry Styles, τον ράπερ Future και τον Kendrick Lamar.
Τραγούδι της χρονιάς
Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Καλύτερη ποπ ερμηνεία
Easy on Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Καλύτερο ποπ ντουέτο/γκρουπ
Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Καλύτερο παραδοσιακό ποπ άλμπουμ
Higher, Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross
Καλύτερο ποπ άλμπουμ
Voyage, Abba
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic τραγούδι
Break My Soul, Beyoncé
Rosewood, Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.
On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol
Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic άλμπουμ
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol
Καλύτερη ραπ ερμηνεία
God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat
Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Καλύτερη μελωδική ραπ ερμηνεία
Beautiful, DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA
Wait for U, Future featuring Drake and Tems
First Class, Jack Harlow
Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live), Latto
Καλύτερο ραπ τραγούδι
Churchill Downs, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Pushin P, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)
Wait for U, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)
Καλύτερο ραπ άλμπουμ
God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
Καλύτερο Latin Pop άλμπουμ
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo
Viajante, Fonseca
Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra
Καλύτερο Soundtrack
Elvis, Various Artists
Encanto, Various Artists
Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists
Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe
West Side Story, Various Artists