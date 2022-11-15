Grammy Awards 2023: Μεγάλα ονόματα ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους καλλιτέχνες

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα 65α μουσικά βραβεία Grammy έγιναν γνωστές το βράδυ της Τρίτης 15 Νοεμβρίου.

Στις 5 Φεβρουαρίου του 2023, τα Grammy Awards θα επιστρέψουν στο Λος Άντζελες, με πέντε νέες κατηγορίες, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του τραγουδοποιού της χρονιάς κι ένα μη διαγωνιστικό τιμητικό βραβείο που αναγνωρίζει το καλύτερο τραγούδι για κοινωνική αλλαγή.

Εκτός από την Beyoncé και την Adele, των οποίων τα άλμπουμ γνώρισαν τεράστρια εμπορική επιτυχία, οι υποψήφιοι που κυριάρχησαν στα charts φέτος κι είναι υποψήφιοι για βραβεία περιλαμβάνουν τον Bad Bunny, τον ποπ τραγουδιστή Harry Styles, τον ράπερ Future και τον Kendrick Lamar.

Η Beyoncé στα 63α βραβεία Grammy τον Μάρτιο του 2021 /Φωτογραφία AP Images/Chris Pizzello

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Η Adele στα Brit Awards το Φεβρουάριο του 2022 /Φωτογραφία AP Images/Joel C Ryan

Καλύτερη ποπ ερμηνεία

Easy on Me, Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Καλύτερο ποπ ντουέτο/γκρουπ

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe, Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat

Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Ο Michael Bublé στην Allstate Arena στο Rosemont του Ιλινόι τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο /Φωτογραφία AP Images/Rob Grabowski

Καλύτερο παραδοσιακό ποπ άλμπουμ

Higher, Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross

Ο Harry Styles σε συνέντευξη Τύπου για τα Grammy το 2021 /Φωτογραφία AP Images/Jordan Strauss

Καλύτερο ποπ άλμπουμ

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic τραγούδι

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Rosewood, Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel

I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic άλμπουμ

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol

Καλύτερη ραπ ερμηνεία

God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat

Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Καλύτερη μελωδική ραπ ερμηνεία

Beautiful, DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA

Wait for U, Future featuring Drake and Tems

First Class, Jack Harlow

Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live), Latto

Καλύτερο ραπ τραγούδι

Churchill Downs, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Pushin P, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

Wait for U, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

Καλύτερο ραπ άλμπουμ

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Καλύτερο Latin Pop άλμπουμ

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

Pasieros, Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo

Viajante, Fonseca

Dharma+, Sebastián Yatra

Το εξώφυλλο του soundtrack της ταινίας Elvis

Καλύτερο Soundtrack

Elvis, Various Artists

Encanto, Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

West Side Story, Various Artists