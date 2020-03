Ο κορωνοϊός έβαλε «φρένο» στην πρεμιέρα της ταινίας «Wonder Woman 1984»

Regram from @gal_gadot: In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️

A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT