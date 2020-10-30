Διάσημο μοντέλο περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί!

«Θα είναι μια καταπληκτική μητέρα», λένε άνθρωποι που τη γνωρίζουν

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities
Βίντεο από τον πρώτο χορό του ζευγαριού

Σε λίγους μήνες ο πελαργός θα επισκεφθεί το σπίτι της Karlie Kloss και του Joshua Kushner.

Το ζευγάρι μπορεί να μην έχει επιβεβαιώσει τα ευχάριστα νέα, αλλά σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό περιοδικό «People» πηγή από το περιβάλλον τους φαίνεται να δήλωσε: «Θα είναι μια καταπληκτική μητέρα».

 

Το διάσημο μοντέλο και ο εκλεκτός της καρδιάς της επισφράγισαν τον έρωτά τους το 2018, όταν ανέβηκαν τα σκαλιά της εκκλησίας στη Νέα Υόρκη έχοντας δίπλα τους τα αγαπημένα τους πρόσωπα.

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss έγκυος
