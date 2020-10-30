Διάσημο μοντέλο περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί!

Celebrating our ( . Y . ) this month (and always!) with @kitundergarments. Proud of you @sweetbabyjamie @simoneharouche for creating a brand that values and celebrates our bodies — keeping us healthy and thriving. Proceeds from every sale this month will support breast cancer research @wcrfcure 💘

