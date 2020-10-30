Διάσημο μοντέλο περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί!

Σε λίγους μήνες ο πελαργός θα επισκεφθεί το σπίτι της Karlie Kloss και του Joshua Kushner.
Το ζευγάρι μπορεί να μην έχει επιβεβαιώσει τα ευχάριστα νέα, αλλά σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό περιοδικό «People» πηγή από το περιβάλλον τους φαίνεται να δήλωσε: «Θα είναι μια καταπληκτική μητέρα».
Celebrating our ( . Y . ) this month (and always!) with @kitundergarments. Proud of you @sweetbabyjamie @simoneharouche for creating a brand that values and celebrates our bodies — keeping us healthy and thriving. Proceeds from every sale this month will support breast cancer research @wcrfcure 💘
Το διάσημο μοντέλο και ο εκλεκτός της καρδιάς της επισφράγισαν τον έρωτά τους το 2018, όταν ανέβηκαν τα σκαλιά της εκκλησίας στη Νέα Υόρκη έχοντας δίπλα τους τα αγαπημένα τους πρόσωπα.
Sweats (always) a clean shirt (hopefully) and @comradsocks that help blood circulation, reduce swelling, and prevent blood clots 🙌 Comrad is changing the game for our healthcare heroes, those standing on their feet 24/7 saving lives❣️ Since March, they’ve donated 10,000 pairs of compression socks to healthcare professionals in 38 states to 263 hospitals across the country!