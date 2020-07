Braids: Το απόλυτο hairstyle look του καλοκαιρού

TBH the hardest part was sectioning my hair and if you look closely my parts aren’t even neat however it still looks bomb!! 🤷🏼‍♀️ Goes to show this is a super easy protective style you can do too! PS. Thanks so much for the love under my recent posts. I love y’all. Make sure you’re tagging in your recreations I wanna see & I just might post you on my stories toooo! 🧚🏼‍♀️☺️💕 _________________________________________ SONG: @sevyn @chrisbrownofficial ‘It Won’t Stop’ _________________________________________ ❗️PRODUCTS/TOOLS USED❗️ 1️⃣ @tangleteezerus hair brush 2️⃣ @mauimoisture combing cream 3️⃣ RastAfri Pre Stretched hair! I got mine from the beauty supply store but I’m sure you can find it on @amazon 4️⃣ Flexi Rod + Hot water to do my curly ends #naturalhairstyles #protectivestyles #curlyhair #tutorial #joyjah @naturalsncurls @hairtutoriaiz @protectivestyles @braidsgang @hudabeauty @peachyqueenblog

