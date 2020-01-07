Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ -Τζόντι Κόμερ: Με δημιουργίες Κατράντζου στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες

Cate Blanchett attended the 77th Annual @goldenglobes wearing a gown from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/ Summer 2020 Temple of Poseidon Couture Collection. ‘’ It’s an honour to be dressing Cate for this special moment in a piece from my very first Couture collection. Cate is one of the amazing women that have supported me over the years, I am ever inspired by her strength, knowledge, humanity and hope. This dress symbolises justice and I hope it does justice to Cate’s beauty, intelligence and heart’’. Cate wore a Fortuny-plissé cut-out column dress with ‘Amphora’ sleeves in limoncello organza and silk satin. The bodice features an embroidered bralet forming the shape of the scales of the Goddess of Justice in crystals by @swarovski . The Spring/Summer 2020 Mary Katrantzou show took place on the 3rd October against the breathtaking backdrop of the ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, Greece to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ELPIDA (the Association of Friends and Children with Cancer). A portion of the proceeds from the Mary Katrantzou SS20 couture Temple of Poseidon Couture collection go directly to ELPIDA. @elpida_association Thank you @elizabethstewart1 for your vision and support 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 #goldenglobes #cateblanchett #marykatrantzou

A post shared by Mary Katrantzou (@marykatrantzou) on Jan 6, 2020 at 3:10am PST