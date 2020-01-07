Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ -Τζόντι Κόμερ: Με δημιουργίες Κατράντζου στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες

Έλαμψαν οι διάσημες ηθοποιοί!

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
07.01.20, 13:11
Μοδα

Τη βραβευμένη ηθοποιό Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ, «έντυσε» στις 77η απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών η Ελληνίδα σχεδιάστρια Μαίρη Κατράντζου. Η 50χρονη σταρ ήταν πιο λαμπερή από ποτέ με το φόρεμα «JUSTICE» από τη συλλογή που η Κατράντζου είχε παρουσιάσει στον Ναό του Ποσειδώνα.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cate Blanchett attended the 77th Annual @goldenglobes wearing a gown from the Mary Katrantzou Spring/ Summer 2020 Temple of Poseidon Couture Collection. ‘’ It’s an honour to be dressing Cate for this special moment in a piece from my very first Couture collection. Cate is one of the amazing women that have supported me over the years, I am ever inspired by her strength, knowledge, humanity and hope. This dress symbolises justice and I hope it does justice to Cate’s beauty, intelligence and heart’’. Cate wore a Fortuny-plissé cut-out column dress with ‘Amphora’ sleeves in limoncello organza and silk satin. The bodice features an embroidered bralet forming the shape of the scales of the Goddess of Justice in crystals by @swarovski . The Spring/Summer 2020 Mary Katrantzou show took place on the 3rd October against the breathtaking backdrop of the ancient Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, Greece to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ELPIDA (the Association of Friends and Children with Cancer). A portion of the proceeds from the Mary Katrantzou SS20 couture Temple of Poseidon Couture collection go directly to ELPIDA. @elpida_association Thank you @elizabethstewart1 for your vision and support 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 #goldenglobes #cateblanchett #marykatrantzou

A post shared by Mary Katrantzou (@marykatrantzou) on

 

Αλλά και η Βρετανίδα Τζόντι Κόμερ, που ήταν υποψήφια για τον ρόλο της στη δραματική σειρά «Killing Eve», φόρεσε μία επίσης εντυπωσιακή δημιουργία της Κατράντζου, την περίφημη «Philosophy» τουαλέτα από την ίδια κολεξιόν Άνοιξη/Καλοκαίρι 2020.

 

 

Δείτε ολόκληρη την εκπομπή «Στη Φωλιά των Κου Κου».
 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Μαίρη Κατράντζου
Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ
Τζόντι Κόμερ
Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2020
