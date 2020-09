Κώστας Σόμμερ: Η σύντροφός του, Βαλεντίνη Παπαδάκη απέβαλε

life is not about avoiding the bruises... its about collecting the scars... to proof all the battles you have been through,... and still standing... ready for the next one... with a smile...

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Kostas Sommer (@kostas_sommer) on Sep 18, 2020 at 4:22am PDT