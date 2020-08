Η Britney Spears θέλει να απαλλαγεί από την "κηδεμονία" του πατέρα της

Britney Spears has asked a court not to return her father to a role that gave him control over many aspects of her life and career. Jamie Spears has been his daughter's legal conservator for 12 years, due to concerns around her mental health. Britney is “strongly opposed” to her dad returning to the role after he temporarily stepped aside in 2019. Some fans believe the star was forced into the arrangement, and have been running a #FreeBritney campaign. However, court documents claim the singer is in favour of continuing the agreement with her manager taking on the role. It is said to have "rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin" and made her "able to regain her position as a world class entertainer". Tap the link in our bio for more about the conservatorship and the role it plays in Britney’s life. #BritneySpears #Britney #US #bbcnews

