Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ: Βάζει «λουκέτο» επ' αόριστον στο Μπάκιγχαμ!

🇬🇧 May 10, 2020. It is being reported that HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 99 next month, will remain in isolation at Windsor Castle, where they have been since March 19th, indefinitely with all of HM's public engagements on hold until the threat from coronavirus clears. This makes it HM's longest absence from her official duties in her 68 year reign. For the first time in approximately 27 years Buckingham Palace will be closed for the summer and events including Trooping the Colour and Her Majesty's garden parties have been cancelled. It also appears that HM will not be going to her annual Balmoral holiday in July, though we are awaiting confirmation. Other significant Royal events which have been either postponed or cancelled include the wedding of HM's granddaughter HRH Princess Beatrice of York, which had been scheduled for May 29th, Chelsea Flower Show, The Royal Ascot and The Royal Windsor Horse Show. A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said HM continues to be 'busy', conducting a weekly audience with the Prime Minister by phone and receiving her daily red boxes of Government papers. Shared from History & Lives of the British Royals https://www.facebook.com/History-Lives-of-the-British-Royals-122845112442353/

