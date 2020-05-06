Harry - Meghan Markle: Ο γιος τους έχει γενέθλια - Το τρυφερό βίντεο

Η δούκισσα διαβάζει παραμύθι στον μικρό Archie

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities
Στιγμιότυπα από την πρώτη δημόσια έξοδο του ζευγαριού με τον γιο τους, Archie

Ιδιαίτερη είναι η σημερινή ημέρα για τον πρίγκιπα Harry και τη Meghan Markle, καθώς ο μονάκριβος γιος τους, Archie, έχει τα πρώτα του γενέθλια!

Meghan & Harry: Το νέο τους φιλανθρωπικό ίδρυμα με ελληνοπρεπές όνομα

Το βασιλικό ζεύγος περνά την καραντίνα στο νέο του σπίτι στο Los Angeles, όμως λόγω κορωνοϊού, το party γενεθλίων που ετοίμαζαν για τον γιo τους ακυρώθηκε.

Harry - Meghan Markle: Έκλεισαν τον λογαριασμό τους στο Instagram

Harry και Meghan όμως βρήκαν έναν διαφορετικό τρόπο να γιορτάσουν τα γενέθλια του μικρούλη τους. Συγκεκριμένα, αποφάσισαν να δημοσιεύσουν ένα βίντεο στον επίσημο λογαριασμό της πρωτοβουλίας ‘’Save Children UK’’, στο οποίο φαίνεται η δούκισσα του Sussex να κρατά στην αγκαλιά της τον μικρό Archie και να του διαβάζει το αγαπημένο παραμύθι, Duck! Rabbit!.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

 

Το βίντεο ανέβηκε από τον φιλανθρωπικό οργανισμό για τα «Χρόνια Πολλά» στον μικρό Archie,  αλλά και για να ευχαριστήσει τη Meghan Markle που συμβάλλει στη μάχη για την καταπολέμηση του κορωνοϊού.
 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Πρίγκιπας Harry
Meghan Markle
Archie
