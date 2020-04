Νίκη Θωμοπούλου: Ανέβασε φωτογραφία που θηλάζει την κόρη της!

🐣🍼 I’m so in love with my baby and.... my nursing chair! . Thanks to @thebabycity we get to breastfeed comfortably and in style 💕

A post shared by It’s Nicky. ♍️🤷🏻‍♀️🤰🏻 (@nicky_thom) on Apr 1, 2020 at 6:54am PDT