Το Grey's Anatomy κι άλλες ιατρικές σειρές στέλνουν γάντια και μάσκες

Στα νοσοκομεία που έχουν έλλειψη λόγω κορωνοϊού

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities
Κορωνοϊός: Grey's Anatomy Και Ιατρικές Σειρές Στέλνουν Μάσκες

Αρκετές είναι οι δημοφιλείς αμερικανικές ιατρικές σειρές, οι οποίες αποφάσισαν να συνεισφέρουν με τον δικό τους τρόπο στη μάχη κατά του κορωνοϊού.

«Grey’s Anatomy, The resident, The good doctor, Station 19» είναι μερικές από τις πιο γνωστές ιατρικές σειρές, που προβάλλονται πολλά χρόνια με μεγάλη επιτυχία.

Καθώς η παραγωγή και τα γυρίσματα έχουν σταματήσει, οι υπεύθυνοι αποφάσισαν να μαζέψουν μάσκες, γάντια και ιατρικές ποδιές και να τις στείλουν εκεί που παρατηρείται έλλειψη: Σε νοσοκομεία και στους εργαζόμενους της Υγείας που δουλεύουν ασταμάτητα όλες αυτές τις ημέρες, φροντίζοντας ασθενείς με κορωνοϊό.

Μάλιστα, γιατροί και νοσοκομεία μοιράστηκαν φωτογραφίες στο Instagram με τις προμήθειες που εστάλησαν από τις τηλεοπτικές παραγωγές.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude

A post shared by klaw (@karen.ll.law) on

