Βίκυ Καγιά: Ο απολογισμός της για τη δεκαετία που πέρασε

💖This decade has been very special for me: I became a mother to 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 two healthy babies. I found my partner. I made my dream of contributing to the fashion education 👩🏼‍🏫 system in Greece a reality, by creating the Fashion Workshop. I went back on TV to host shows that I really love 🤷🏼‍♀️💖. The past 10 years have been an endless journey of self reflection and completion and I appreciate it more than words know how to say. C.P. 🙏🏻 Cavafy famously said in Ithaca, that the journey is more important than the destination. And I have loved and cherished that journey this far, with its ups and downs. And I cannot wait for this journey to continue as the new decade unfolds before us. Stay healthy. Appreciate life. ✨Surround yourself with people you care for. Be productive. Do things that matter. 💥💫✨2020 - bring it on.💖🎄💖

A post shared by Vicky Kaya (@vickykaya_) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:32am PST