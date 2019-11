Κωνσταντίνα Σπυροπούλου: «Αναστάτωσε» το Λονδίνο με βραδινή της εμφάνιση

𝐷𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚 𝑏𝑖𝑔, 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚 𝑏𝑖𝑔𝑔𝑒𝑟.. 💭

A post shared by Konstantina Spyropoulou (@konstantinaspyropoulou) on Nov 14, 2019 at 10:45am PST