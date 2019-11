Πέθανε διάσημος σεφ του MasterChef!

TV chef Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59. The restaurateur, who appeared on MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen, passed away yesterday, his family said. ⠀ "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE," they said. ⠀ "Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. ⠀ "The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time." ⠀ #GaryRhodes #Masterchef #HellsKitchen

