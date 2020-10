Maria Menounos: Η τρυφερή ανάρτηση για την επέτειο του γάμου της

Happy anniversary honey! Love you so much!! What a beautiful day our friends and family in Akovos Greece gave us. The best day of my life. Thank you to the best koubari (the greek version of best man and maid of honor) ever! Second pic is all of them! 😜 so grateful my mom got to enjoy this day. If you swipe she basically answers me “why wouldn’t i be happy.” Thank you to everyone who made this day special for us. I think of you all every day!

A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) on Oct 6, 2020 at 7:34am PDT