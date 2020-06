Χρήστος Βασιλόπουλος- Σάρα Κόνερ: Αυτό είναι το φύλο του μωρού τους

We’re getting very close to our due date and I’m soooo stoked!Looking at the two of us and our colors,how do you think our baby is gonna look like?Thank you baby @oncolourground for this once in a lifetime gift ! I love you 😘🔥❤️ #duedate #pregnancy #couplesgoals #partnerincrime #parentstobe #dadtobe #fatherhood #family #love #balance #christosvasilopoulos #LA #greekactors #beverlyhills #parenthood #daddy #8monthspregnant

A post shared by Christos Vasilopoulos (@vasilo1) on May 6, 2020 at 10:00am P