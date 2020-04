Δημόσια κατακραυγή στους Μπέκαμ: «Ντροπή σου Βικτόρια»

Yesterday I had the humbling opportunity to speak to 2 NHS teams in different parts of the UK. I have posted parts of the conversation on IGTV. Please have a look and listen to what they are saying. They are so inspiring and we all need to do our part in staying home and helping these incredible workers and their colleagues on the frontline x VB

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 4, 2020 at 4:01am PDT