Alan Merrill: Πέθανε από κορωνοϊό ο δημιουργός του «I Love Rock N Roll»

I've just learned of the awful news that Alan Merrill has passed. My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole. I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side 🖤

A post shared by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (@joanjett) on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT