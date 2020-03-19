Meghan Markle-Harry: «Είμαστε μαζί σε όλο αυτό…»

Το δικό τους μήνυμα έστειλαν από τον Καναδά η Meghan Markle και ο πρίγκιπας Harry για τη ραγδαία εξάπλωση του κορωνοϊού στον πλανήτη.
Τους φόβους του πρώην πριγκιπικού ζευγαριού εντείνει και το πρόσφατο ταξίδι του στον Λονδίνο και για αυτό το λόγο σύμφωνα με την βρετανική εφημερίδα Daily Mail βρίσκονται σε απομόνωση την έπαυλη τους στο Βανκούβερ.
Το ζευγάρι μέσα από τον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο Instagram έγραψε τα εξής:
«Οι στιγμές αυτές είναι πραγματικά μία δοκιμασία για το ανθρώπινο πνεύμα. Είναι αβέβαιοι καιροί αυτοί. Και τώρα, περισσότερο από ποτέ, χρειαζόμαστε ο ένας τον άλλο. Χρειαζόμαστε ο ένας τον άλλο για την αλήθεια, για υποστήριξη και για να νιώσουμε λιγότερο μόνοι κατά τη διάρκεια της εποχής αυτής που μοιάζει πραγματικά τρομακτική. Υπάρχουν τόσοι πολλοί αυτή τη στιγμή που χρειάζονται υποστήριξη, που δουλεύουν ασταμάτητα για να αντιμετωπιστεί αυτή η κρίση, στο παρασκήνιο, στην πρώτη γραμμή ή από το σπίτι. Είμαστε μαζί σε όλο αυτό, και σαν παγκόσμια κοινότητα μπορούμε να υποστηρίξουμε ο ένας τον άλλο μέσα από αυτή τη διαδικασία – και να δημιουργήσουμε μία ψηφιακή γειτονιά που θα είναι ασφαλής για τον κάθε ένα μας. Ανυπομονούμε να μοιραστούμε περισσότερα πάνω σε αυτό τις επόμενες μέρες και εβδομάδες που έρχονται.»
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...