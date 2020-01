Βίκυ Καγιά: Όταν έκανε πασαρέλα στα shows του Jean Paul Gaultier

A moment in history that I was lucky enough to witness and will never forget!!! 💙Jean Paul Gaultier’s 50 spectacular years in fashion and his farewell defile! 💥An epic show with 200+ looks in a packed Theatre du Chatelet! So much love and gratitude for the grand maestro of fashion! Jean Paul, thank you for letting me into your magical world! There will never be another one like you! A true gentleman, a unique spirit who dared to do it all first! All my love to you and you amazing JPG team! @jpgaultierofficial @hibou40 @tanelbedrossiantz @jelkamusic Congrats!!!!❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Vicky Kaya (@vickykaya_) on Jan 23, 2020 at 1:17pm PST