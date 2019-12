Μικρούτσικος: «Έσπασε» τη σιωπή του μετά από καιρό

I fell in love with New York 🌃 in 2006, I know this city like the back of my hand but every time I visit it keeps surprising me with something new! There’s no place like New York. It’s the most exciting city in the world. That’s the way it is. That’s it. #untilnexttime ❤️🗽 __________________________________________ #newyork #newyorkcity #newyorkstyle #newyorker #ilovenewyork #streetstyle #sportsjournalist #sportsjournalism #presenter #nyc #newyorktravel #instatravel #instanewyork #moma #centralpark #bestplacestogo

A post shared by Dora Panteli🏀📊🎙 (@dora_panteli_) on Nov 25, 2019 at 2:11am PST