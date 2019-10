#MeAndMyPeekaboo ❤️ Such a wonderful time shooting for @fendi in Rome with @carys.douglas. A classic bag with a modern twist. Discover more at Fendi.com. #FendiPeekaboo @fisforfendi

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:11pm PDT