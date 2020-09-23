Damian: Η ζωή του εκατομμυριούχου του GNTM 3 μέσα από το Instagram

Δείτε τις αναρτήσεις του

23.09.20 , 22:08 Damian: Η ζωή του εκατομμυριούχου του GNTM 3 μέσα από το Instagram
Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Media

Ένας από τους πολυσυζητημένους παίκτες του GNTM 3, ήταν ο Damian ο εκατομμυριούχος. Ο 24χρονος δεν κατάφερε να περάσει στο σπίτι του διαγωνισμού, ούτε καν στη 2η φάση του bootcamp, τη φωτογράφιση στην πισίνα, όμως έκανε γνωστή την ιστορία της ζωής του μέσω της τηλεόρασης.

Damian: Ο εκατομμυριούχος που δήλωσε συμμετοχή στο GNTM 3!

Damian Η ζωή του εκατομμυριούχου του GNTM 3 μέσα από το Instagram

Συγκεκριμένα, ο Damian από την Κέρκυρα συγκίνησε τους κριτές όταν αποκάλυψε πως ήταν πάμφτωχος και στα 20 του κατάφερε να γίνει εκατομμυριούχος.

O νεαρός αυτοδημιούργητος millionaire, έχει ως βάση του την Αμερική, όμως πλέον, ταξιδεύει και πληρώνεται. Αυτή είναι η δουλειά του.

Πάντως το Instagram page του Damian «λέει πολλά» για τη χλιδάτη ζωή του. Δείτε μερικές από τις αναρτήσεις του: 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mantra for 2018: "I make my own fucking destiny" Follow @damianprosalendis for more daily inspiration.

A post shared by Damian Prosalendis (@damianprosa) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You should want to get rich because riches can eliminate most of your fears . The fear of losing a loved one who got sick but can't afford the treatment . The fear of not being able to make the rent payment this month . The fear of not having food on the table this weekend . Get rich . Then you can fearlessly ride your jet ski capped at 100 km/h in the middle of the ocean, without worrying about all that petty shit. . 👇As usual, drop your $$$ question below and I will answer the first 5 ones. Be fast!👇 . ❌Don’t miss future posts packed with gold nuggets of money making and success getting advice, crazy giveaways and other exclusive opportunities reserved for my inner circle only Follow @damianprosa And @prosadiary, turn on post notifications to stay in the loop❌ . PS: Crazy opportunity in the story right now. Check it out.

A post shared by Damian Prosalendis (@damianprosa) on

Δείτε όλα τα επεισόδια του GNTM 3

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
